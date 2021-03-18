3AW
Man dead after unit fire in Melbourne’s south-east

9 hours ago
Ross and Russel
A man has died and a woman is in hospital following a unit fire in Melbourne’s south-east.

Fire crews were called to the fire in Highett just before 8pm last night.

After extinguishing the blaze they found a man unresponsive inside the Chesterville Road unit.

He could not be revived.

A woman, aged in her 70s, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The unit has been declared a crime scene this morning as per protocol when there is a fatal fire.

The cause of the blaze is unknown, and police are yet to determine whether it’s suspicious.

Ross and Russel
News
