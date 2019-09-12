Man dead, another fighting for life in Geelong house fire

A man has died and another is fighting for life after a house fire at Norlane.

A single-storey weatherboard home on Watsonia Grove was well alight when firefighters arrived at 6am.

Emergency crews found the body of a man in a front room while a second man was taken to University Hospital Geelong in a critical condition.

Police and firefighters are expected to remain at the scene for sometime.

Arson detectives will attend the scene later this morning to determine the cause of the fire.

