Man diagnosed with coronavirus shares his experience on 3AW Drive

56 mins ago
Tom Elliott

An Australian who contracted the coronavirus has shared his experience on 3AW Drive.

Les Owen was diagnosed with the illness earlier this month.

He told Tom Elliott he only experienced “mild” symptoms.

“We’ve all got to follow the guidelines and follow the rules,” he said.

“But I certainly wouldn’t panic.

“There wasn’t a lot of pain involved and I think you’ll read, globally, that there’s not a lot of misery involved for about 80 per cent of people.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

