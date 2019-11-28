Man dies after shooting at Lara

A man has died after he was shot at Lara on Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old was taken to hospital after the shooting, but died in hospital on Thursday.

Two women, both aged 29, from Lara and Newtown, were assisting police and have since been released.

A 35-year-old man from Bell Park was arrested for unrelated matters at the scene and has also since been released.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting are still to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au