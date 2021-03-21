Man dragged from car in terrifying Cragieburn carjacking

A man was dragged from his vehicle in a terrifying carjacking in Cragieburn last night.

The man was sitting in his Audi Q7 with the engine running in a carpark on Grand Boulevard at about 9.45pm when he was attacked.

The offender dragged him from the vehicle and got into the driver’s seat.

Police say the victim tried to open the door but the male offender drove off toward Aitken Boulevard.

The 39-year-old victim suffered minor injuries.

The search continues for the blue Audi Q7 wagon with the registration — AQC 384 — and the offender.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au