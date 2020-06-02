Man drives at police, arrested in dramatic fashion on Mornington Peninsula

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A man has allegedly driven at a police officer before being pepper sprayed and arrested in dramatic fashion on the Mornington Peninsula.

Police saw the vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road, through a roundabout, at Main Street and Barkly Street on Monday night.

They pulled the driver over.

When the officers approached the car, the driver took off again, with one officer managing to avoid being struck.

The driver fled the scene before another police unit pulled him over at an address at Mount Martha.

The 50-year-old man refused to turn off his vehicle and officers deployed tactical spray to arrest the man who was taken to hospital for assessment.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the incidents to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

The investigation remains ongoing.