Man ends up in hospital following ugly CBD brawl

A man has ended up in hospital after an ugly CBD brawl in the early hours of Boxing Day morning.

Police were called to Russell Street about 4am following reports of a fight involving several males.

Two men are believed to have left a licenced venue before they engaged in a heated argument with a group of males, which then escalated into a physical altercation.

One man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while another refused to be transported.

The other men involved fled the scene prior to police arrival.

