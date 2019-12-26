3AW
Man ends up in hospital following ugly CBD brawl

4 hours ago
3aw news

A man has ended up in hospital after an ugly CBD brawl in the early hours of Boxing Day morning.

Police were called to Russell Street about 4am following reports of a fight involving several males.

Two men are believed to have left a licenced venue before they engaged in a heated argument with a group of males, which then escalated into a physical altercation.

One man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while another refused to be transported.

The other men involved fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their enquiries should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

