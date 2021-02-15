Man dead after chemical explosion in Melbourne’s west

Image: 9News

A man has died following what’s believed to have been a chemical explosion at Fieldstone, near Truganina, in Melbourne’s outer-west.

Emergency services were called to a farm on Troups Road at about 12.30pm following an explosion.

Caller Jonathan told Dee Dee he believed a fuel tank exploded at the property.

Paramedics commenced CPR on the man, but he died at the scene.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

