3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Man dead after chemical explosion..

Man dead after chemical explosion in Melbourne’s west

5 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Man dead after chemical explosion in Melbourne’s west

Image: 9News

A man has died following what’s believed to have been a chemical explosion at Fieldstone, near Truganina, in Melbourne’s outer-west.

Emergency services were called to a farm on Troups Road at about 12.30pm following an explosion.

Caller Jonathan told Dee Dee he believed a fuel tank exploded at the property.

Paramedics commenced CPR on the man, but he died at the scene.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Press PLAY below for Jonathan’s call to Dee Dee.

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332