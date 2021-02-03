Man fighting for life after being attacked by an intruder in his Williamstown home

A man is fighting for life after being stabbed multiple times during a nasty aggravated burglary in Williamstown.

An unknown woman entered a home on The Strand just after 1.30am.

A male occupant of the home disturbed the intruder, and the burglar allegedly stabbed him multiple times before fleeing.

The 53-year-old victim has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A crime scene has been established and The Strand is closed to traffic between Mariner and Stanley streets.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au