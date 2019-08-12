3AW
Pedestrian fighting for life after being struck by a car in Glen Waverley

6 hours ago
3AW News

Police and paramedics are currently attending a collision between a car and two pedestrians at Glen Waverley this morning.

The car is believed to have struck the pair near the corner of Springvale Road and O’Sullivan Road at about 6.50am.

A male pedestrian has been taken to The Alfred where he is fighting for life.

A boy, who was also struck, is being treated at Monash Medical Centre for arm injuries.

The female driver of the vehicle stopped to assist.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

