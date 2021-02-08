Man fighting for life after CBD stabbing

A man is fighting for life after he was stabbed several times in the CBD on Monday night.

Three youths have since been arrested in relation to the incident.

Police have been told there was an altercation between a group of people on Elizabeth Street about 9.20pm.

It’s alleged the male victim, believed to be aged in his 40s, was then stabbed several times.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police quickly attended the scene and arrested two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy near William Street.

They are currently assisting police with their enquires.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au