Hit-run: Man fighting for life after being knocked off scooter and left for dead

7 hours ago
A man is fighting for life after being knocked off his scooter in a callous hit and run on Tuesday night.

Police found the scooter rider unresponsive at the intersection of Healesville-Koo Wee Rup and Ballarto roads in Pakenham South just before 7pm.

It’s believed the man was travelling south on Koo Wee Rup Road when a vehicle overtook the scooter and another car.

The second car attempted to overtake the scooter at the same time, but swerved back in and struck the back of the scooter, knocking the rider off.

Both cars drove on after the collision.

Police are keen to speak to the occupants of both vehicles.

The injured man has not yet been identified.

He was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Press PLAY below for more.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

