CBD stabbing: Man dead after attack outside hotel

At least one person is on the run after a fatal stabbing in the CBD this morning.

Police were called to Market Street where officers were told the man was stabbed outside a hotel about 5am.

Police say “the offenders fled”, although it’s not clear how many alleged culprits were involved.

The victim, a 21-year-old from Kurunjang near Melton, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died later Monday morning.

Detectives say they are in the early stages of the investigation and are piecing together what has taken place, including whether those involved are known to each other.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.gov.au.