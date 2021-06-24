Man fighting for life after train station stabbing in Melbourne’s outer-west

A man has been stabbed at a railway station in Melbourne’s outer-west.

Police were called to Cobblebank Railway Station at about 1.15pm.

An injured man has been taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with suspected life-threatening injuries.

Two teenagers, a male aged 16 and a 17-year-old male have been arrested.

They are assisting police.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the stabbing.

Press PLAY below for more details

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au