Man fighting for life and woman injured after being mowed down at pedestrian crossing

A 72-year-old man is fighting for life and a 67-year-old woman is seriously injured after being struck with a car in Toorak.

The pair were at a pedestrian crossing on Toorak Road when they were hit by a black Holden ute at about 9pm last night.

Both victims remain in hospital.

The man is in a critical condition and the woman is in a serious condition.

The driver of the ute, a 51-year-old Toorak man, stopped at the scene and is currently assisting detectives with their enquiries.

Witnesses who saw the collision are being urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au