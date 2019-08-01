Man fighting for life as worrying data emerges about pedestrian safety

A man is fighting for life in hospital after he was hit by a car at Pakenham last night.

Police believe the victim, 45, was the intersection of Templeton Crescent and Duncan Drive about 6.55pm when he was hit.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old Pakenham man, is assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone with dash cam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

It comes, as new data released reveals 20 per cent of pedestrians are distracted by their phone while crossing the city’s busiest streets.

The study by the Monash University Accident Research Centre found men aged 31 to 60 were the worst offenders, followed by women aged 18 to 30.

Inattention caused most of the offenders to cross at the wrong time or not look out for vehicles.

There is no indication that the Pakenham incident was the related to pedestrian inattention.