Pair pulled from water by police at Mount Martha

Two police officers pulled a man and a woman from the water Mount Martha this afternoon.

They were seen struggling at around 4pm by a fisherman, who called Triple Zero.

It’s believed police were first on the scene and pulled them from the water.

Two other police officers assisted before paramedics arrived.

An air ambulance and Fire Rescue Victoria also assisted in bringing the pair to safety.

The man in his 30s was airlifted to Frankston Hospital while the woman was assessed but not treated.