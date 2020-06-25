Man forced to shut business after ‘ridiculous’ COVID-19 case of mistaken identity

A Victorian man has been forced to close his business on health department orders, after a case of mistaken identity wrongly linked him to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Craig was contacted by the Department of Health and Human Services in Wednesday and informed a client he had met on June 18 had tested positive to coronavirus.

He was told to close his business, self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19, which he did.

But after checking his records and contacting those he met with on June 18, Craig discovered none of them had even been tested for coronavirus.

“I then went back to the Department of Health yesterday, it took me about 90 minutes to finally get on to them … then got told that they basically had the wrong person!,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“Somebody else with my name actually has come in contact with someone with coronavirus … but I hadn’t!”

Craig was then instructed to continue self-isolating for 14 days because had been tested for coronavirus.

“I said to them, ‘This is madness! I only had the test because you told me to!’, he said.

Craig’s business is still closed and he is awaiting a response from the health department, who told him they would contact him yesterday but failed to do so.

“I’m finding it a bit ridiculous, to be honest,” he said.