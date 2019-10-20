Man found dead after Braybrook unit fire

A man has been found dead following a fire at a unit in Melbourne’s west.

MFB crews were first called to the unit on South Road in Braybrook about 10.30pm after nearby residents saw smoke.

A man, the only occupant, was found unconscious near the back door.

Firefighters and paramedics worked on the man but he couldn’t be revived.

The blaze took about 15 minutes to bring under control.

A police arson chemist will attend the scene this morning to determine the cause but at this stage there are no suspicious circumstances.