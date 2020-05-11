3AW
Man found dead after reports of suburban shooting

8 hours ago
LATEST NEWS

A man has been arrested following reports of a shooting in Melbourne’s outer south-east.

Police were told a gunshot had been heard and a man was lying injured on Calrossie Crescent (pictured above) in Endeavour Hills soon before 8pm yesterday.

When they arrived, the man had died.

A 22-year-old man was arrested by police in relation to the death a short time later.

He suffered a medical episode and was taken to hospital.

Today Show reporter Izabella Staskowski said there is some confusion over how the event unfolded.

“Neighbours, some of them said they saw a man dead inside of a car, others say they saw a man dead on the side of the road, so there are conflicting reports,” she told 3AW’s Ross and John.

Police do not believe the death was a random attack.

The homicide squad is investigating.

Press PLAY below for more.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

