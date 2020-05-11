Man found dead after reports of suburban shooting
A man has been arrested following reports of a shooting in Melbourne’s outer south-east.
Police were told a gunshot had been heard and a man was lying injured on Calrossie Crescent (pictured above) in Endeavour Hills soon before 8pm yesterday.
When they arrived, the man had died.
A 22-year-old man was arrested by police in relation to the death a short time later.
He suffered a medical episode and was taken to hospital.
Today Show reporter Izabella Staskowski said there is some confusion over how the event unfolded.
“Neighbours, some of them said they saw a man dead inside of a car, others say they saw a man dead on the side of the road, so there are conflicting reports,” she told 3AW’s Ross and John.
Police do not believe the death was a random attack.
The homicide squad is investigating.
