A man has been found dead inside a burned out property in Black Rock.

Police and emergency services were called to Ardoyne Street around 9.30pm last night after reports of a house on fire.

The body of the man was found inside.

He’s yet to be identified.

A crime scene has been established.

An arson chemist will attend the scene this morning along with detectives to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Press PLAY below for more.