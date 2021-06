A man has been found dead in flood waters in Gippsland.

Police revealed the tragic development on Thursday.

The man, possibly aged in his 60s, was found at Woodside, about an hour south of Traralgon.

Emergency services were called to Starlings Lane about 1.45pm after a member of the public notified them of a vehicle almost submerged in flood waters.

The body has been retrieved and police are investigating.