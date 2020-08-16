Man found hiding behind car after high speed police chase through Melbourne

A man has been found hiding behind a car after a high speed police chase across several Melbourne suburbs.

The man is in custody after allegedly hitting speeds of up to 220 kilometres an hour during a lengthy pursuit in a stolen car.

The allegedly stolen Audi SUV was first clocked by police travelling at 150 kilometres an hour outbound on the Westgate Freeway just after midnight.

The airwing later detected the vehicle travelling at 220 kilometres an hour on the Western Ring Road.

The driver has allegedly driven through Sunshine, Footscray and into the CBD, before dumping the vehicle next to another vehicle he’d allegedly stolen, which contained drugs.

Police swarmed the car park and found the alleged offender trying to hide behind a car.

The 41-year-old from Spotswood was arrested and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

He’s expected to be charged in relation to theft of the motor car, unlicensed driving and other driving related offences.

He has also been issued a $1652 fine for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

