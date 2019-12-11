Man found hiding in roof of former brothel, three days after police raids

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A man has been found hiding in the roof of a former brothel at Elsternwick, three days after police raids.

Detectives first raided the property on Monday.

It’s alleged they uncovered a clandestine drug lab.

They returned to the property again on Wednesday, finding the man still hiding inside.

The 32-year-old Queensland man has been charged with manufacturing commercial quantities of drugs of dependence and will appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court.

Two men, aged 56 and 61, appeared at court on Wednesday after they were charged with a number of drug related offences.

Both men have been remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court on April 21 next year.