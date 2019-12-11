3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man found hiding in roof of former brothel, three days after police raids

1 hour ago
rumour confirmed
The Rumour File

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A man has been found hiding in the roof of a former brothel at Elsternwick, three days after police raids.

Detectives first raided the property on Monday.

It’s alleged they uncovered a clandestine drug lab.

They returned to the property again on Wednesday, finding the man still hiding inside.

The 32-year-old Queensland man has been charged with manufacturing commercial quantities of drugs of dependence and will appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court.

Two men, aged 56 and 61, appeared at court on Wednesday after they were charged with a number of drug related offences.

Both men have been remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court on April 21 next year.

rumour confirmed
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.