Man found shot in mysterious circumstances at Werribee

10 hours ago
3AW News

There has been a shooting in Melbourne’s west overnight.

Police were called to Werribee about 11.45pm follows reports of a shooting.

They found a man alone on Market Road with a suspected gunshot wound.

The Wyndham Vale resident, 23, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances and are yet to make an arrest.

Anyone who heard or witnessed the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers.

