Man found stabbed to death in residential street

A man has been found stabbed to death in Campbellfield.

Police and paramedics were called to August Avenue about 9.10am amid reports a man had suffered stab wounds to the chest.

The man couldn’t be revived.

He’s yet to be formally identified.

Investigators have spent the night at the scene, setting up an SES tent on road, prompting questions about whether the stabbing happened outside the home.

Two men are in custody but police are remaining tight-lipped about the circumstances of the death.

