A man has been found in a Warragul street with stab wounds to his stomach.

A passerby found the man on Latrobe Street just after 9am.

The man, who is believed to be in his thirties, was airlifted to hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au