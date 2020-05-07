Man ‘frightened’ after worrying development in alleged road rage incident

A man involved in an alleged road rage incident on the Hume Freeway on Tuesday morning says he’s fearing for his safety, claiming police gave his home address to the other driver.

Matt told Neil Mitchell the driver had sped up behind him, continually flashing their high beam lights.

After they eventually overtook Matt, which he says they did in dangerous fashion, the driver then slammed on his brakes as the came into Kalkallo, leading Matt to run into them.

“Being a major freeway and everything that’s happened, I didn’t want to stop,” Matt explained.

He said he drove to the BP service station on Cooper Street, Epping, to exchange details with the other driver and his other male passenger.

While Matt was taking photos of the other car, pictured above, the driver got back into his car and took off.

Matt later received a phone call from a constable at Epping police station, where he says he’d been accused of things that didn’t happen.

But most disturbingly, he says the constable told him he’d given the driver his address to help resolve the matter.

“I’m really frightened,” Matt said.

“I’ve got a young family at home.

“I haven’t slept for two days.

“I’m stressing out.

“My partner doesn’t want me to go to work.”

Matt says he’s lodged an official complaint with Victoria Police.

