Man grabs toddler in frightening attempted child snatching in Melbourne’s outer-west

Police are investigating following reports of an attempted child snatching in broad daylight in Melbourne’s outer-west.

Investigators have been told a two-year-old girl was riding her bike behind her mother and brother in Harkness yesterday morning, when an unknown man tried to snatch her.

The trio were riding on Weeks Avenue at about 9.25am, when the young girl fell behind.

When the child’s mother turned around to check on her, she saw a stranger had grabbed her by the wrist and was pulling her bike in the opposite direction.

The mother rushed to her daughter’s aid and the attempted kidnapper fled.

The child was not injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are investigating and urge any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au