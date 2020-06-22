Man hit and killed by his own car in tragic Geelong accident

A man has died after being hit by his own car in a tragic accident in Geelong.

The 78-year-old Whittington man was delivering newspapers in St Albans Park and was partially out of his vehicle when it started to move, striking him and crashing into a fence at about 4.20am.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries in the accident and has since died in hospital.

Police are preparing a report on the incident for the coroner.

The circumstances surrounding the tragic death are yet to be established and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppervic.com.au