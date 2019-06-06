Man jailed for 20 years over shooting murder of high-end dressmaker

There have been dramatic scenes in Melbourne’s Supreme Court as a man was jailed for 20 years over the statutory murder of a high-end dressmaker.

Lawrence Duca, 47, killed The Phuong Vuong in June 2017 by shooting him in the chest twice with a shotgun.

He then robbed his home with another man.

Duca screamed out expletives as his sentence was handed down and was escorted out of the courtroom before one of his daughters yelled “you’re innocent,” and his entire family began sobbing.

Speaking outside after the verdict was handed down, his family said they’d fight to clear his name.

Duca must serve at least 16 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.