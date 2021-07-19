3AW
Man killed after cars collide at a Bayswater North intersection

7 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Man killed after cars collide at a Bayswater North intersection

A man has died following crash in Bayswater North this morning.

A car travelling east on Canterbury Road crashed into the rear of another car stopped at traffic lights at the intersection of Dorset Road at about 2.20am.

The male driver of the first car died at the scene.

The two occupants of the stationary car received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Press PLAY below for more details from police

Police are calling for anyone with dashcam footage, or who witnessed the collision, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

News
