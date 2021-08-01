3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man killed at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Melbourne’s north

10 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Man killed at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Melbourne’s north

There’s been a fatal workplace accident at the Melbourne Market, the city’s wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Epping, this morning.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to reports of a collision involving a buggie and a truck at 5.30am.

Sadly, the man who was in the buggie could not be revived and died at the scene.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner and will assist WorkSafe with the investigation.

Image: Google Maps

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332