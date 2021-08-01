Man killed at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Melbourne’s north

There’s been a fatal workplace accident at the Melbourne Market, the city’s wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Epping, this morning.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to reports of a collision involving a buggie and a truck at 5.30am.

Sadly, the man who was in the buggie could not be revived and died at the scene.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner and will assist WorkSafe with the investigation.

