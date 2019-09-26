Man killed in deadly house fire in Carnegie

A tragic discover was made in the early hours of this morning, after a man’s body was found following a house fire in Carnegie.

A column of thick smoke could be seen billowing into the night sky over a Mimosa Road home at about 11.30 last night.

The weatherboard house was fully alight by the time firefighters arrived.

Several neighbours evacuated as the flames burned dangerously close to their properties.

Dozens of firefighters fought the fire for close to an hour, but a tragic discovery — the body of a man — was found when they finally managed to extinguish the blaze.

A crime scene has been set up and an arson chemist set to investigate this morning to see what sparked the fire.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.