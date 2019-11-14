Man killed in emergency lane of Princes Freeway at Point Cook

A man has been struck and killed after parking in the emergency lane on the Princes Freeway at Point Cook.

The shocking incident happened inbound at Sneydes Road on Thursday afternoon.

The yet to be identified man died at the scene.

The driver of the other car was not physically injured and is assisting police.

The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined at this stage.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or with any dash cam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

PICTURE: VicTraffic