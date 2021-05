A man has been killed in a tragic accident at a construction site in St Albans.

The man was hit in the back of the head when the end of a concrete pump truck boom snapped off yesterday morning.

Police confirm a man was killed at a worksite on the corner of Cahill and Gratz streets just after 11.30am.

The man, aged in his 40s, died at the scene.

WorkSafe is investigating the death.

