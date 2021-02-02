3AW
Man lauded as a ‘hero’ after confronting three armed intruders in neighbour’s home

2 hours ago
A man has been viciously attacked with an axe after running to help a neighbour who was having her home ransacked at Cranbourne.

The 41-year-old ran to the aid of his neighbour after hearing her scream, just after 7pm on Monday night.

He was confronted by three intruders, armed with a machete, axe and firearm.

He was struck on the head with the axe and received several stab wounds.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but may yet need surgery.

The three offenders remain on the run after fleeing the scene.

