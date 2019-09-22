Man leads police on bizarre rooftop rampage through Keilor Downs

A man is in hospital under police guard following a bizarre rampage through Keilor Downs overnight.

The man was reported as behaving erratically and carrying what was believed to be a knife when he damaged the door of a home in Malster Court shortly before 9pm.

It appeared the man was affected by drugs as he ran through several backyards before climbing up and across the roof of three homes.

The Critical Incident Response Team helped track down the man, who was found atop at Darebin Avenue home.

Police negotiated with him and eventually managed to coax him down several hours later, shortly before 1am.

He wasn’t armed upon arrest.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.