Man leads police straight to his home in Hansel and Gretel style chase

A 49-year-old man led police on a Hansel and Gretel style chase in Mildura on Sunday.

Highway Patrol police spotted a Holden Rodeo ute with its number plate painted over on Fourteenth Street just after midday.

They attempted to intercept the driver, who refused to pull over and sped off.

What the driver didn’t realise was a tin of paint in the tray of his vehicle was leaking, leaving a trail of white paint on the road.

Police followed the trail to the ute, which was parked in the owner’s driveway.

“The crook painted himself into a corner there!,” Senior Constable Adam West told 3AW Breakfast.

The man was found to be driving while unlicenced and his car was impounded for 30 days. He’s expected to be charged with unlicenced driving, evading police and other traffic offences.

Press PLAY below for more.