Man left fighting for life after shocking afternoon assault outside train station
A man has been left fighting for life after a shocking assault outside Craigieburn train station.
Tracy alerted Tom Elliott to the ugly incident at a bus stop on Hothlyn Drive.
The offender remains on the run.
It’s believed the victim, a man aged in his 30s, was attacked by an unknown male offender who fled the scene on foot.
Ambulance Victoria took the victim to the Royal Melbourne hospital in a critical condition.
He’s suffered upper body injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.