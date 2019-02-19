3AW
Man left fighting for life after shocking afternoon assault outside train station

3 hours ago
A man has been left fighting for life after a shocking assault outside Craigieburn train station.

Tracy alerted Tom Elliott to the ugly incident at a bus stop on Hothlyn Drive.

The offender remains on the run.

It’s believed the victim, a man aged in his 30s, was attacked by an unknown male offender who fled the scene on foot.

Ambulance Victoria took the victim to the Royal Melbourne hospital in a critical condition.

He’s suffered upper body injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

