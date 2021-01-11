Man left with suspected broken neck after vicious Mornington Peninsula bashing

A man has been left with a suspected broken neck after a cowardly attack on the Mornington Peninsula.

The 19-year-old victim was walking back to his car after swimming with friends at Devilbend Reserve in Tuerong on Sunday when he was set upon.

A group of about 10 men threw a rock at the victim.

A verbal argument ensued, before one of the men punched the victim and he fell to the ground.

The attacker kicked the man in the head until he lost consciousness, before fleeing on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital with a suspected broken neck.

The offender is perceived to be Maori or Islander in appearance, about 183cm tall, solid build, with black curly hair which is shaved on both sides and a tattoo on his chest.

The group with the offender were driving a blue Holden Calais VZ and a silver Commodore.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au