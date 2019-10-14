3AW
Man of the people, or bogan? ScoMo photo causes social storm

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Man of the people or bogan?

Neil Mitchell wants your view following a social media storm over the below photo of Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison.

Mr Morrison was watching the Kangaroos’ rugby league friendly against Fiji when footage captured him downing a few beers.

He was widely criticised on social media and labelled a ‘bogan’, but others came to his defence, insisting people would react differently if it was Bob Hawke.

Even Mr Hawke’s daughter inserted herself in the debate.

“Comparing them is like chalk and cheese, to put it mildly,” Sue Pieters-Hawke tweeted.

What do you think? Email nmitchell@3aw.com.au

