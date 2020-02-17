Man on mobility scooter killed on Mornington Peninsula

A man on a mobility scooter has been killed following a collision with a car on the Mornington Peninsula.

The incident happened on Boneo Road, near Grenfell Way, at Rosebud shortly before 10.30am on Monday.

Paramedics were unable to revive the man.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives remain on scene trying to determine the cause of the crash.

They say the driver of the car involved did stop to render assistance.

All southbound lanes of Boneo Road remain closed just after the Mornington Peninsula Freeway.