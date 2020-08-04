Man on the run after Fitzroy police car ramming

A man is on the run after ramming a police car in a violent altercation last night.

Police attended Holden Street in Fitzroy following reports a man was acting suspiciously at 7.20pm.

They located the man in a blue Daewoo hatchback.

When police went to speak to him, he threw the car into reverse and rammed into a stationary police car.

No police weren’t injured in the incident.

The driver fled on foot and remains on the run.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information on the man’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

