Man on the run after sticking a syringe into food at a Melbourne supermarket

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A man is on the run after he was seen poking a syringe into bread and other food items at a supermarket in Melbourne’s north.

Police say they were called to the supermarket on Somerton Road in Roxburgh Park at about 4.35pm yesterday, after reports of a man behaving erratically.

Witnesses told police the man had been seen sticking products with a syringe before leaving the store.

The products were removed from sale.

Police searched for the man, but could not locate him.

An investigation is ongoing.

Press PLAY below for the call to the Rumour File