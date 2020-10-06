3AW
131332
Man on the run after sticking a syringe into food at a Melbourne supermarket

6 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A man is on the run after he was seen poking a syringe into bread and other food items at a supermarket in Melbourne’s north.

Police say they were called to the supermarket on Somerton Road in Roxburgh Park at about 4.35pm yesterday, after reports of a man behaving erratically.

Witnesses told police the man had been seen sticking products with a syringe before leaving the store.

The products were removed from sale.

Police searched for the man, but could not locate him.

An investigation is ongoing.

RUMOUR CONFIRMED
News
