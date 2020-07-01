Man on the run after threatening tradies with gun

A man who threatened two tradies with a gun at Broadmeadows is on the run.

Neil Mitchell was tipped off to the incident at the start of his program on Wednesday.

The workmen entered a newly constructed townhouse on Metelman Court shortly after 7am when they were confronted by the man, who was armed.

The tradies understandably fled.

Heavily-armed police then arrived at the scene and stormed the property.

But the suspect had fled.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppers.com.au