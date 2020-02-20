VIDEO: Man ploughs ute into police station, headbutts police officer in ‘very scary’ violent outburst

A man has driven a ute into a police station in Melbourne’s north, before headbutting a police officer.

Witness Danny said a man deliberately drove a ute into the police station on Edward Street in Reservoir.

“We heard a loud bang across the road,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“A a person has driven a Ford Ranger at the police station, tried to charge at the police and driven it right into the building!

“It’s very scary.”

The vehicle smashed through a roller door, coming to a stop on top of an unoccupied police car at about 10.50am.

Police have arrested the male driver, who got out of the vehicle and attacked police, headbutting one officer while they tried to restrain him.

Scary scenes in Reservoir. A man has ploughed a car into a police station, before headbutting a police officer.

Police say no one was injured and the station has been evacuated.

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are still being established.

