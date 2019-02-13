Man punched and threatened with weapon in Geelong road rage incident

A man has been punched and threatened with a weapon after being chased by a car in a road rage incident in Whittington yesterday.

Police say a silver Mitsubishi Lancer chased a dark-coloured Ford ute on Townsend Road about 8.25am, before the ute crashed into a pole near the intersection of Wilsons Road.

A man got out of the Lancer and punched the driver of the ute several times and threatened him with a weapon.

A passer-by attempted to intervene but was also threatened by the man.

The two men from the ute then left the scene on foot.

The occupants of the Mitsubishi Lancer left in their car.

The Mitsubishi Lancer was abandoned shortly after on Irwin Court, Whittington.

Police haven’t identified any of the parties, and its unknown if any serious injuries were sustained during the assault.

They believe the occupants of the Mitsubishi Lancer, a woman and two men, were all Caucasian in appearance and aged in their 20s.

One of the men is described as having a blonde mullet.

The driver of the ute is believed to have a solid build and a scruffy beard.

Investigators are keen to speak to anyone who knows the identity of the people involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au