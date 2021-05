A man has been taken to hospital after he suffered an electric shock when the scissor-lift he was operating touched powerlines at Reservoir.

Jonathan alerted 3AW Drive to the troubling situation on Friday.

“He has been shocked but apparently he’s alive,” he said.

Ambulance Victoria says a man has been taken to The Alfred in a stable condition with upper-body injuries.

Press PLAY below to hear Jonathan’s call to 3AW Drive