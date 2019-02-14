Man rams multiple police cars after driving at high speeds in north east Victoria

A man has rammed multiple police vehicles after witnesses spotted him driving in excess of “180km and hour” on the Hume Freeway this afternoon.

Joe told Denis Walter the car overtook him, before it pulled into a petrol station in Glenrowan.

“Some maniac has been driving at high speed with no number plates, he overtook me doing about 180km an hour,” Joe said.

“I pulled in to get some fuel at the Glenrowan BP service station, police tried to block him in, he rammed both police cars and another three cars at the service station.”

Police told Tom Elliott they believe the gold Toyota Soarer without plates was stolen.

They say it rammed multiple police vehicles before fleeing, but no injuries were sustained.

A man is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

Police are urging any witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au